Gruff Rhys announces new album with single ‘Loan Your Loneliness’

Gruff Rhys has announced a new album – get all the details on ‘Seeking New Gods’ below.

The Super Furry Animals frontman’s new record will arrive on May 21 via Rough Trade, and is being previewed by a video for first single ‘Loan Your Loneliness’.

Speaking of the album, Rhys said in a statement: “The album is about people and the civilizations, and the spaces people inhabit over periods of time. How people come and go but the geology sticks around and changes more slowly. I think it’s about memory and time.

“It’s still a biography of a mountain, but now it’s a Mount Paektu of the mind. You won’t learn much about the real mountain from listening to this record but you will feel something, hopefully.”

Watch the new video for ‘Loan Your Loneliness’ below.

Discussing the track’s video, Rhys added: “The monochrome has made it look much sharper and stylish (for want of a better word – I don’t think I know what style is!!) like a Japanese 60’s pop show or something!

“We added a layer of cloud to add some spot colour and to integrate the album sleeve aesthetic to the video. The colour was always stronger at the very end – I don’t particularly like the brown slippery dinosaurs but love the mammoths and northern lights…. so we bought it back to colour by the end – the narrative being that a soloing guitarist accidentally invented colour TV with sheer exuberance!”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Seeking New Gods’ below.

01 Mausoleum Of My Former Self

02 Can’t Carry On

03 Loan Your Loneliness

04 Seeking New Gods

05 Hiking in Lightning

06 Holiest of The Holy Men

07 The Keep

08 Everlasting Joy

09 Distant Snowy Peaks

In other news, Gruff Rhys has been named as Independent Venue Week 2021’s ambassador for Wales.

“As a touring musician – my work is completely connected to having independent venues exist,” said Rhys. “It’s about people, not the actual buildings. It’s about the energy and enthusiasm that music fans have created in towns and cities and villages and so, we need to give a voice for those people to be heard.”