Gucci Mane drops eulogistic video for Young Dolph tribute ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his recent Young Dolph tribute, ‘Long Live Dolph’ – you can watch it below.

Dolph (real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was shot and killed in Memphis last month as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.

Gucci, a longtime friend and collaborator of Dolph, paid tribute to the Memphis rapper last weekend with the song ‘Long Live Dolph’. The closing track on Gucci’s latest mixtape, ‘So Icy Christmas’, hears the Atlanta rapper not only remember his friend but also call out the “senseless violence” he’s been seeing.

“Never get your flowers while you’re here, and damn, that says a lot,” he raps. “All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop/ Humans killing other human beings almost ’round the clock/ In a circular, circlin’ the block.”

Gucci has now shared a set of visuals to accompany the track featuring various photos of the pair together, as well as footage from Dolph’s recent memorial in Memphis. It also sees Gucci rapping from the grounds of what appears to be a place of worship.

Directed by Omar The Director, you can watch the ‘Long Live Dolph’ video below:

Gucci and Dolph collaborated on a number of tracks prior to the latter’s death, including ‘That’s How I Feel’, ‘Bling Blaww Burr’, and ‘Go Get Sum Mo’. They also put out the joint mixtape ‘EastAtlantaMemphis’ in 2013.

Earlier this month, a memorial set for Young Dolph took place at the Rolling Loud California festival in the slot the late rapper would have been performing in.

During what would have been Dolph’s set, his protégé Key Glock, recent collaborator O.T. Genasis and rappers from his Paper Route Empire record label all appeared on stage in tribute to the late rapper.

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph in Memphis last month (November 30), following the rapper’s death.

Videos coming from Memphis show Dolph’s casket being guided out the cemetery by a police escort.

As reported by Complex, members of Dolph’s family said in a statement following his death “there are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”

Tributes were also paid by a range of musicians, including Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Offset, among others.