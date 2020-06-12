Gucci Mane says he is leaving Atlantic Records, calls the label “polite racist”

Gucci Mane has claimed he is leaving his longtime label Atlantic Records, calling them “polite racist…crackers” in a tweet he has since deleted.

He made the tweet earlier today, writing “Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer”, alongside a black-coloured heart emoji, a pair of praying hands and an emoji of a blue face frosted over with icicles.

Mane then deleted the tweet, before retweeting public figures praising him for the move. He tweeted again, this time seemingly calling out luxury brand Gucci, calling them the “the most polite racist ever”.

“I pray y’all die of corona virus (sic).”

To all snitches and my haters and the most polite racist ever @gucci I pray y’all die of corona virus 🦠 💰🖤2020 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 12, 2020

The second harsher tweet remains at the time of writing. Mane also deleted another tweet, which called for artists to go on strike to protest racist labels.

“”All artists let’s go on strike f*ck these racist *ss labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f*ck these crackers????”

Again, he then retweeted a podcast sharing a screenshot of his deleted tweet.

@gucci1017 wants all artists to go on strike and says ”F*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too.” — y'all agree with Gucci? pic.twitter.com/jJeCnVnQMg — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2020

Last year, the UK president of Atlantic Records Ben Cook stepped down from his position following rumours that he attended a party dressed up as a member of Run D.M.C. several years prior.

Mane has always had a testy relationship with the label. In 2013, after a series of Twitter jibes at representatives from the label and his manager, the Atlanta rapper was dropped from the roster for a period. He later apologised for the tweets, and said he was binging on codeine at the time. He had been with the label again since 2016.