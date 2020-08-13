Guitar media brand Guitar.com has announced a free, three-day virtual event this October: Guitar.com Live.

The virtual reality-based guitar show will include artist performances, masterclasses, industry discussions, product launches and more. It takes place online from October 2 to 4 and is free for attendees. Registration is open here.

Launching partners for the event include Taylor Guitars, PRS Guitars, Ernie Ball, Music Man and MONO.

“Audiences can expect to experience a series of incredibly immersive virtual spaces, as well as see the latest gear, hear breaking news first-hand and get up close (virtually) to their heroes,” said Guitar.com chief editor Chris Vinnicombe in a statement. “It’s also perfectly timed for guitar players to figure out what they might want to get – and give – this holiday season.”

Guitar.com Live will take place in an online space called the Guitar.com Live Hub, which will be divided into The Main Stage, The Lounge and The Showcase. The first section will host artist performances, masterclasses and video podcasts, while The Lounge will be home to industry discussions, gear reviews and interviews. Products will be the focus of The Showcase; brands will be launching products and hosting Q&As there. More details on the show will be released in the lead-up to the event.

Registration for Guitar.com Live is now open here. Those who get in early will be in the running for a year’s free subscription to Guitar Magazine.

News of Guitar.com Live comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie musical instruments industry shows worldwide. Massive trade show NAMM cancelled its 2020 summer event, and earlier this week hinted that its 2021 winter event will be axed. Berlin’s Holy Grail Guitar Show also cancelled its in-person event in May, replacing it with a virtual event, The Holy Couch Guitar Show.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns NME.]