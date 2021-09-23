Guitar Johnny Ramone played for nearly 20 years is up for auction

A guitar used extensively by the late Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone is now up for auction.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar, among other Ramones paraphernalia, has been listed by RR Auction. According to the auction house, Ramone – real name John Cummings – used the guitar from 1977 to 1996, playing it in all live performances, an estimated 1,985 shows in total.

The guitar also features on all 15 live and studio albums by Ramones during this period. Those include ‘Rocket to Russia’, ‘End of the Century’ and ‘¡Adios Amigos!’, the Ramones’ final album before breaking up in 1996.

Currently, more than 20 bids have been placed for the guitar, the highest so far for $275,000. Bidding ends on Saturday, September 25.

Watch a video showcasing the guitar by RR Auction below.

Daniel Rey, who worked with the band on their albums ‘Halfway to Sanity’ and ‘¡Adios Amigos!’, purchased the Mosrite guitar from Cummings in 1996. I think he wanted to move on to the next chapter in his life. Clean house,” Rey told Rolling Stone.

The guitar recently finished a loan agreement with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, which kept the piece behind glass for 25 years. It bears Ramone’s signature on the back: “Johnny Ramone, My Main Guitar, 1977-1996”.

Johnny Ramone was a founding member of the Ramones alongside vocalist Joey Ramone. Johnny died in 2004 following a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

In April, it was revealed that Joey will be portrayed by Pete Davidson in the upcoming Netflix film, I Slept With Joey Ramone.