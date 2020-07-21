GUM and San Cisco’s Jordi James locked in for Fremantle Arts Centre Gallery Sessions

Fremantle Arts Centre has unveiled the eight-act lineup for its Gallery Sessions live performance series next month.

Taking place within the arts centre’s Main Gallery and Pavlich Room each Thursday in August, the double-bill performances will run alongside the forthcoming Panacea exhibition.

Locked in for the forthcoming performance series is Jay Watson – otherwise known as GUM – whose latest album, ‘Out In The World’, was released last month and made NME’s ‘Best Australian albums of 2020 – so far‘ list.

Advertisement

Rounding out the lineup is San Cisco‘s Jordi James, Odette Mercy, Jack Davies and Siobhan Cotchin, among other artists. Tickets are on sale now through the FAC’s website.

“Fremantle Arts Centre is all about connecting artists with audiences and nothing beats the experience of live music at FAC,” centre director Jim Cathcart said in a statement.

Our audience is ready to see our talented local musicians in action, in person. We are really happy our doors are open again and we can get back to what we do.

The Gallery Sessions August schedule is:

Thursday 6 – Siobhan Cotchin + Jack Davies

Thursday 13 – Odette Mercy + Timothy Nelson

Thursday 20 – Jordi James (San Cisco) + Joan & the Giants

Thursday 27 – GUM + Rachael Dease & Tristen Parr