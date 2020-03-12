GUM releases new single ‘Out In The World’

GUM, the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Jay Watson, has returned.

‘Out In The World’ is the project’s first new music since the release of its fourth studio album, ‘The Underdog’ in April of 2018.

Watson, who is a long-serving live member of Tame Impala and a founding member of psych-rockers Pond, said that the song is “about wanting to give up and never talk to anyone ever again after something goes wrong.”

“Some people have that feeling all the time – it’s crippling and isolating”, he continued in a press statement.

“It’s not possible for all, but for me, I force myself to go out again, or get on stage, or do whatever it is I have to do to keep moving on.”

To coincide with the release of ‘Out In The World’, GUM has also released an accompanying music video. It was directed by Canadian filmmaker Laura-Lynn Patrick.

As well as releasing the single digitally, GUM will also put out a limited-edition seven-inch single.

‘Out In The World’ will be on the record’s A-side, while a cover of the obscure 1966 track ‘It’s A Sad World’ by Ballroom will serve as its B-side.

“I like recording covers every now and then to break up recording your own songs”, Watson said.

“It’s nice to not have to worry about the songwriting and just record something for the sake of it.”