GUM shares animated video for new single ‘Airwalkin”

GUM, aka Jay Watson, has shared a new music video for his latest single ‘Airwalkin”, which mixes animation and claymation. It’s taken from his fifth album, ‘Out In The World’, released today (June 12).

The video, directed by Alex McLaren, sees a cartoon protagonist morph between boombox, snake, recycling bin, robot, and canine forms while moving through a variety of psychedelic backdrops. Watch it below:

Per a press release, the new big beat single is inspired by J Dilla, Stevie Wonder and Beck.

“This song is trying to capture the feeling of walking around my rural town with my Discman as a teenager, completely self-conscious about the way I look but completely feeling myself at the same time,” Watson said.

‘Airwalkin” is the third single taken from ‘Out In The World’, following the release of the title track and ‘Don’t Let It Go Out’.

Watson told NME in April his new solo album had “very coincidental timing with what’s going on now”, though warned against reading into the specifics.

“My songs are never about an overly specific theme: at most it will be about trying to evoke a feeling,” he said.

“A lot of music for me is just a train of thought that makes sense later. I like using music to just dump emotions.”

GUM’s ‘Out In The World’ is available now via Spinning Top. Stream it below: