Gunna, Camila Cabello and Lizzo to play ‘SNL’ in April

Saturday Night Live have announced the names set to host and perform during the first three shows in April.

On April 2, host Jerrod Carmichael will be joined by musical guest Gunna, while the following weekend on April 9, Camila Cabello will perform as Jake Gyllenhaal hosts. Lizzo will take on both hosting and performing duties on April 16, doubling up as the episode’s host and musical guest.

Lizzo recently appeared at SXSW, where she made a keynote speech in which she hit out at Texas’ anti-transgender legislation and abortion policies.

Elsewhere during the talk, she confirmed a new album was coming “very, very soon”, saying she was headed home after the event to work on mastering the record. “It’s good. I worked real hard on it, so it better be good,” she said.

Last month, during an interview with Variety, Lizzo called the album “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date” and said she was “shocked” that it’s a “love album”.

Cabello, meanwhile, is set to celebrate the release of her new album ‘Familia’ with an “immersive” TikTok concert.

The singer-songwriter’s third album is due to be released on April 8 – the day before her SNL performance. The concert takes place on April 7 with “the first-ever live performances” of tracks from ‘Familia’.

Earlier this year, Gunna shared ‘P Power’, his highly-anticipated collaboration with Drake.

The Young Thug-signed rapper revealed the tracklist for his third album ‘DS4Ever’ ahead of its release on January 7, and it contained a song titled ‘Pussy Power’ featuring Drake.

But the track was notably missing when the record arrived. Announcing the collaboration’s release on January 14, Gunna said on Instagram: “Sorry 4 the wait.”

Zoë Kravitz recently made her SNL debut, following her role as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in The Batman. In a sketch on the episode which went viral, she crossed paths with a number of previous ‘cat women’ played by Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant.

Elsewhere in the episode, Rosalía performed ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and her The Weeknd collaboration ‘La Fama’ from her new album ‘Motomami‘.

While this was Rosalía’s first time as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she has appeared on the show before. Last year, she performed ‘La Noche de Anoche’ with Bad Bunny.