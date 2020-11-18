Guns N’ Roses announce Australian stadium tour for late 2021

Guns N’ Roses have decided to brave the odds and announce a colossal stadium tour set for November next year.

While we can only imagine what live music will look like this time next year, this announcement from the band marks the first new stadium tour announcement since the pandemic began.

The tour will kick off in the Gold Coast, before taking on dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, finally wrapping things up in Perth.

Paul Dainty, CEO of promoter TEG Dainty, said of the tour, “Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying.

“We’re all eager to return to business as usual and who better to lead the charge into international stadium touring than the mighty Guns N’ Roses”.

Reps for TEG Dainty have assured that the concerts will be held in a COVID-safe environment, and that they’ll be working “closely with and comply with all requirements

of the public health authorities in respect of these shows”.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday November w6, with a pre-sale kicking off on Monday November 23. Find all those details here.

Guns N’ Roses’ 2021 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER, 2021

6 – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

9 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

11 – MCG, Melbourne

14 – ANZ Stadium, Sydney

16 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

24 – Optus Stadium, Perth