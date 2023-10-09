Guns N’ Roses announce Hollywood Bowl shows with The Black Keys

Guns N’ Roses will return to Los Angeles later this year, with support coming from The Black Keys.

The band will play The Hollywood Bowl on November 1 and 2; it’s the first time they’ve played in LA since 2021 and the first time they’ll have played the iconic venue.

The concerts will wrap up the North American leg of the band’s world tour, with support coming from special guests The Black Keys. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday (October 13) here.

Two nights, one iconic venue. Los Angeles, we’re playing the @HollywoodBowl for the first time this November.

Nightrain presale Oct 10

On sale Oct 13 pic.twitter.com/bELM3kzbWd — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) October 9, 2023

Excited to be opening for @gunsnroses at the Hollywood Bowl this November 1st and 2nd🌹

Presales for The Lonely Boys & Girls Club start Wednesday at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local. Sign up at https://t.co/6Xc7ljSueW

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am local⁣. pic.twitter.com/RwtDJ0H1Ir — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) October 9, 2023

Back in August, Guns N’ Roses performed their new single ‘Perhaps’ for the first time.

The band performed the track following its release on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” frontman Axl Rose said as he introduced the track. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

The track is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and marks the band’s first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year. The EP was exclusively available on the band’s official store and contained two new tracks they released the year prior – ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ – as well as live versions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy’.

Earlier this year, the band headlined Glastonbury. In a three-star review, NME described the set as being “one of their strongest sets in recent years”, but receiving an underwhelming response as it was delivered to the “wrong crowd”.