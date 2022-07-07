Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose shares health update after postponing show

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has shared an update after the band were forced to cancel their recent show in Glasgow due to illness.

The group pulled out of their scheduled performance at Glasgow Green on Tuesday (July 5) following headline dates in London and Dublin as part of their 2022 UK/Ireland and European tour.

“We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update,” they wrote in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Advertisement

Today (July 7), Rose shared a message on social media to thank fans for their messages of support. “It’s greatly appreciated!” he wrote.

The singer also confirmed that Guns N’ Roses’ next concert in Munich will go ahead as planned tomorrow night (July 8).

“We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow,” Rose said. “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone’s concern!”

He continued: “At the end of the day it’s about giving u the fans the best of r selves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on. See u in Munich!!” See the tweet below.

According to Setlist.FM, Rose had revealed during the band’s gig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last Saturday (July 2) that he’d been suffering from vocal issues.

Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses now have only two shows remaining on their 2022 European tour: Munich tomorrow and Milan on Sunday (July 10). A run of Australian and New Zealand gigs is due to begin in November.

Last Friday (July 1), many fans took to Twitter to express their anger at the severe delays at the first of two consecutive Guns N’ Roses dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.