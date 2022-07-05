Guns N’ Roses postpone tonight’s Glasgow show due to illness

Guns N’ Roses have postponed their scheduled show in Glasgow tonight (July 5) due to an unspecified illness within their team.

The band are currently on the UK and Ireland leg of their 2022 headline tour, with their most recent gig taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last Saturday (July 2).

Taking to social media in the early hours of this morning, Axl Rose and co. announced that their planned concert on Glasgow Green will not take place.

Advertisement

“Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022,” the statement read.

“We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.” You can see the post below.

Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience. pic.twitter.com/jvNl1Sc5yO — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 5, 2022

According to Setlist.FM, frontman Rose had told Saturday’s London crowd that he’d been suffering from vocal issues.

Guns N’ Roses now have only two shows remaining on their 2022 European tour: Munich on Friday (July 8) and Milan on Sunday (July 10). A run of Australian and New Zealand shows is due to begin in November.

Last Friday (July 1), many fans took to Twitter to express their anger at the severe delays at the first of two consecutive Guns N’ Roses gigs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement

One attendee wrote: “Anyone know why we’re still stood outside 3hrs after it was supposed to start?”, while another added: “Over an hour waiting for #GunsNRoses wtf is going on @Ticketmaster.”