Guns N’ Roses release explosive new track ‘Absurd’

Guns N’ Roses have shared the full studio version of ‘Absurd’, after debuting the track at a live show earlier this week.

The newly released effort was previously known as ‘Silkworms’ and written in 2001 during sessions for the band’s sixth album ‘Chinese Democracy’, which arrived in 2008 after a string of notorious delays.

It has now received an entirely new revamp and title, which was debuted during a show at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday.

“Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this,” said Axl Rose while introducing the track.

“Wasn’t that funny? And they don’t even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called ‘Absurd’.”

The new effort sees the band delivering a frenetic slice of hard rock, with Axl Rose heard to frequently shout the track’s title over Slash’s explosive riffs.

It comes after Guns N’ Roses returned last weekend with their first shows in 16 months, celebrating their return to the stage with a cover of The Stooges‘ debut single ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.

The first date of the band’s much-delayed stadium tour of North America took place at Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark Stadium (July 31), performed to a reported capacity of 30,000.

It wasn’t the only cover the band performed, though. Among their 21-song setlist were versions of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’, their famous take on Wings‘ ‘Live And Let Die’, as well as Velvet Revolver‘s ‘Slither’.

Last month, the band unveiled their own line of bongs and smoking accessories, such as hand pipes and grinders.