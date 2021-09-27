Guns N’ Roses reschedule Australia and New Zealand tour to 2022

Guns N’ Roses have rescheduled their Australia and New Zealand tour dates to November 2022.

The band were first expected to perform Down Under in November this year. However, the ongoing closure of international borders, as well as new restriction roadmaps, indicate this will not be feasible.

In a statement, event promoter TEG Dainty’s CEO Paul Dainty said they “worked for months” with state governments to try and make it work.

“Despite our best efforts it recently became clear that we could not proceed in 2021 and it has taken time to finalise a plan where we could be confident of completing a national tour of Australia next year,” he said.

“This will be the biggest stadium rock tour of summer 2022 with hundreds of people on the road, a massive production and logistics involved.”

The new dates also include an additional show in Auckland. Ticket sale information is available through the band’s website.

Last week, Guns N’ Roses released their second single for the year ‘Hard Skool’, which was originally recorded during the sessions for the band’s 2008 album ‘Chinese Democracy’.

Guns N’ Roses rescheduled 2022 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 18 – Perth, Optus Stadium

Tuesday 22 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Thursday 24 – Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

Sunday 27– Sydney, Stadium Australia

Tuesday 29 – Adelaide, Adelaide Oval



DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Thursday 8 – Wellington, Sky Stadium

Saturday 10 – Auckland, Eden Park