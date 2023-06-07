Guns N’ Roses soundcheck unreleased song ‘Perhaps’ ahead of Israel Concert

Guns N’ Roses were heard soundchecking a previously unreleased song ahead of their recent show in Tel Aviv. Check out audio from the rehearsal below.

The rock veterans have been rolling out new versions of their previously unreleased songs during recent live shows. Now, thanks to eagle-eyed fans in Israel, it appears that another unreleased track from their ‘Chinese Democracy’ Era may be making an appearance at upcoming shows.

This comes after fans waiting to see the band perform in Tel Aviv on Monday night (June 5) overheard the band soundchecking what appears to be the previously-shelved song ‘Perhaps’ — written around the time of their sixth studio album.

Fans standing around the Park HaYarkon venue were quick to bring out their phones and record the moment they heard the band sound-checking the track. Check out snippets of the audio below.

Ultimately, the song was not performed at the show in Tel Aviv. It is worth noting, however, that a similar process happened with another previously unreleased single, ‘Hard Skool’.

Also taken from the impressively long writing and recording process for ‘Chinese Democracy’ (2008), the song was heard being rehearsed during soundchecks, shortly before the band added it to their setlist and officially released it as a single.

This happened also with the track ‘ABSURD’, which was written during the ‘Use Your Illusion’-era and later shelved. The song, like ‘Hard Skool’, was also heard being soundchecked at a show before being embedded in the setlist and released at a later date.

Both of these tracks were performed live at the show in Tel Aviv, as well as a selection of the band’s most popular hits, including ‘November Rain’, ‘Paradise City’, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Welcome To the Jungle’. Check out the full setlist below.

Guns N’ Roses played:

1. ’It’s So Easy’

2. ‘Bad Obsession’

3. ‘Chinese Democracy’

4. ‘Slither’ (Velvet Revolver cover)

5. ‘Pretty Tied Up’

6. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

7. ‘Mr. Brownstone’

8. ‘Estranged’

9. ‘Double Talkin’ Jive’

10. ‘Live and Let Die’ (Wings cover)

11. ‘Absurd’

12. ‘Hard Skool’

13. ‘Down on the Farm’ (UK Subs cover)

14. ‘Rocket Queen’

15. ‘Anything Goes’

16. ‘You Could Be Mine’

17. ‘T.V. Eye’ (The Stooges cover with Duff McKagan on Vocals)

18. ‘This I Love’

19. ‘Civil War’ (followed by a Slash Guitar Solo)

20. ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’

21. ‘November Rain’

22. ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ (Bob Dylan cover)

23. ‘Wichita Lineman’ (Jimmy Webb cover)

24. ‘Nightrain’

25. ‘Patience’

26. ‘Paradise City’

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses kicked off an expansive 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi, returning a handful of songs to the setlist for the first time in decades.

The band played Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates capital on Thursday night (June 1), they played more than 30 songs, including ‘Anything Goes’ for the first time since 1988, ‘Bad Obsession’ for the first time since 1993, and ‘Pretty Tied Up’ for the first time since 1992.

Before the North American leg of their worldwide tour — which will run throughout August, September, and October, tickets here — the band are also set to headline Glastonbury on June 24 and BST Hyde Park on June 30.