Guns N’ Roses sponsor NASCAR team at Daytona 500

Guns N’ Roses sponsored the NASCAR team at the Daytona 500 over the weekend.

The band backed Erik Jones and the No. 43 car in the event on Sunday (February 19).

But his car, which featured the band’s artwork, was involved in a multi-car crash on lap 82 and he was unable to finish the race.

Advertisement

Reacting to the crash Axl Rose wrote on Twitter: “The race was exciting. Erik Jones was doing great! Sucked he got taken out! Was great to [be] a part of such a huge n’ historic event! All the best to the Legacy Motor Club going forward!! Thank you and everyone at NASCAR for letting us be a part of your world!!”

Ahead of the race Jimmie Johnson, who was part of Jones’ race team, tweeted: “My first concert was GunsNRoses, San Diego Stadium (Jack Murphy) 1992… I can promise you, my 17 year old self did NOT see this coming.”

My first concert was @gunsnroses, San Diego Stadium (Jack Murphy) 1992… I can promise you, my 17 year old self did NOT see this coming. https://t.co/nL3dCXLhGM — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses have announced full details of their 2023 world tour.

The tour begins in Israel on June 5 at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon before gigs in Madrid, Copenhagen, Oslo and more.

Advertisement

A second UK date in addition to the London show will come at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on June 27.

The North American leg of the tour then begins in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 11 and runs until mid-October when it wraps up in Vancouver, Canada.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. You can buy UK tickets here, European tickets and North American tickets here.

The new tour dates leave a gap on the week of Glastonbury 2023, with bassist Duff McKagan seemingly confirming in a recent interview that the band will play the Worthy Farm event this year.

The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John.

While discussing the summer plans, McKagan discussed the London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.