Gurrumul Yunupingu’s estate to be handled by NT government’s public trustee

NOTE: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains an image of a deceased person.

The estate of late Yolŋu musician Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu will be handled by the Northern Territory government’s public trustee, following a decision by the NT Supreme Court.

After Gurrumul’s passing in 2017, his finances and songwriting royalties were informally overseen by Mark T. Grose of Skinnyfish Music, who released the majority of the songwriter’s recordings throughout his lifetime.

As the ABC reports, an application made last year by Grose for that role to be made permanent was withdrawn on Wednesday (February 2), after it was heard in court last month that any of Gurrumul’s family members could make a claim for administration of the estate.

Two years before his death, Gurrumul made his will, which stipulated that half of his posthumous income was to go to his daughter, Jasmine Yunupingu, with the rest going to the Gurrumul Yunupingu Foundation. According to Grose, he has distributed over $95,000 in “net royalties” between the two parties since the musician’s death.

Grose’s solicitor Chris Osborne explained earlier this week that the Skinnyfish co-founder “doesn’t feel equipped to continue with the application” for official control of Gurrumul’s estate, saying he did not have the financial or emotional resources to pursue the bid.

“[He] has made the incredibly difficult decision to apply to withdraw the application, leaving the opportunity for the appropriate party to… properly manage the estate.”

Judge Judith Kelly then declared that Gurrumul’s posthumous royalties be managed by the NT government public trustee until an alternative administrator could be selected.

The trustee’s representative Taylah Cramp said it would “need time to investigate the matter” in order to determine if it would apply to permanently handle Gurrumul’s estate, or “whether there is someone else who is more appropriate with an interest in the estate to do that”.

Any of the late musician’s family are able to make a counter-claim to oversee administration of the late songwriter’s finances. The case is set to return to court on April 27.

Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu died in July of 2017, aged 46. Having recorded and performed with Yothu Yindi and Saltwater Band, he also released three solo albums in his lifetime – 2008’s ‘Gurrumul’, 2011’s ‘Rrakala’ and 2015’s ‘The Gospel Album’ – all of which won ARIA Awards.

In 2018, the songwriter’s first posthumous album, ‘Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)’, was released. It was nominated for seven ARIA Awards, winning four. Last year, a posthumous compilation album of Gurrumul’s music, titled ‘The Gurrumul Story’, was released.