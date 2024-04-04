Gustaf share Beck-directed video for electrifying new single ‘Close’

Gustaf have shared a brand new video for their latest single ‘Close’, which was directed by Beck.

The video’s opening shot features a black-and-white silhouette of the group – comprised of Lydia Gammill, Tine Hill, Vram Kherlopian, Melissa Lucciola and Tarra Thiessen – between trees.

From there, the track begins with is catchy bass line and with quick cuts of each band member’s face. The video serves as a sophisticated snapshot of the paranoia and urgency that the Brooklyn band exudes.

Speaking of collaborating with Beck in a press release, the band shared: “One of the unexpected gifts that came out of the formation of this band is our friendship with Beck. He was one of our early champions before we even really knew what we were doing.”

They continued: “That early encouragement helped cement us on a path and ease into a greater sense of confidence as we moved the project forward. It has been such a joy knowing him since our first meeting and an even greater thrill to have been able to work with him on this video and get a closer look at his creative process. He brings such a wealth of knowledge and dedication to everything he does and this video is a reflection of his vision.”

‘Close’ follows the band’s previous released double single ‘Here Hair / Hard Hair’ and ‘Starting And Staring’. All three tracks will be featured on Gustaf’s second album ‘Package Pt. 2’ which is set for release tomorrow (April 5) via Royal Mountain Records and available for pre-order/pre-save here.

The ‘Package Pt. 2’ tracklist is:

‘Statue’

‘Close’

‘What Does It Mean’

‘Starting And Staring’

‘I Won’

‘Weighing Me Down’

‘Here Hair’

‘Hard Hair’

‘Produce’

‘Happiest Thought’

‘Ground’

‘End Of The Year’

‘Package Pt. 2’ follows Gustaf’s 2021 LP ‘Audio Drag For Ego Slobs’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Their own city’s rich musical heritage is in plain sight all over the album though. Whether it’s the rumbling, raw bass that echo Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth plucking out at the end of ‘Best Behaviour’ or the rampant Television-esque guitar notes tucked underneath the groove-heavy vocals of ‘Dream’. The sound is timeless and thrilling at every turn, avoiding pastiche.”

It continued: “On paper, there’s not masses to set Gustaf apart from many others who have found great success in their stomping ground, but they’ve mastered the recipe so well, it’d be daft to not get swept up in the excitement. Another slice of NYC art-punk brilliance that channels their surroundings with an authentic growl.

Gustaf just recently wrapped up a UK tour with Yard Act, as well as their own headline show in London.