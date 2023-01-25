Guy Sebastian allegedly faced death threat from neighbour in dispute

Guy Sebastian has allegedly found himself embroiled in a feud with an elderly neighbour, who it’s said had threatened to kill the singer during an altercation.

In addition to his death threats, the Daily Mail reports, Sebastian’s neighbour (65-year-old Phillip Richard Hanslow) allegedly destroyed a boundary fence outside his home in the Sydney suburb of Maroubra. As a result, Sebastian moved to obtain an apprehended violence order (AVO) against Hanslow; he is not permitted to contact the singer or step foot on his property, and has been banned from possessing a firearm or prohibited weapon.

NSW Police confirmed to the Daily Mail that a “neighbourhood dispute” had taken place in Maroubra around 1:30pm on Monday afternoon (January 23). After being apprehended and taken to Maroubra Police Station, Hanslow was reportedly charged with stalking with intent to cause physical harm and damaging property. The alleged offender was released on bail, and is now due to appear in Waverley Local Court next Thursday (February 2).

According to the paper, Hanslow and Sebastian have been at odds with each other since 2016, when the latter began renovating his $3.1million mansion. The project took three years to complete, and was reportedly controversial among Sebastian’s neighbours.

Sebastian’s latest headline comes after his former manager, Titus Day, was found guilty of embezzling $1.15million of his earnings over a seven-year period. When he was arrested in 2020, Day was charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception – in the end, he was found guilty of more than 30. In a post-trial interview, Sebastian called his row with Day a “painful fight”.