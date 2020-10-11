Guy Sebastian announces 2021 national tour

Guy Sebastian has announced today (October 11) that he will tour Australia in November and December of 2021.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 16 at 2pm local time, the same day that Sebastian’s new album, ‘T.R.U.T.H.’, hits shelves.

Sebastian will perform in all capital cities on the tour, with the exception of Darwin and Canberra. He also plans to make stops in major regional centres.

“I am pumped to announce I’ll be hitting the road in November & December 2021 for my ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ Tour!” Sebastian said on Twitter today (October 11).

“I can’t wait to showcase songs from my new album across Australia’s major capital cities and regional areas”.

Per a press release, $1 per ticket sold will be donated to the Sebastian Foundation, a non-profit founded by the singer-songwriter and his wife which engages in various charitable initiatives.

Sebastian has spent 2020 appearing as a judge on The Voice and releasing singles from ‘T.R.U.T.H.’. The singer’s previously released tracks ‘Before I Go’, ‘Choir’, ‘Let Me Drink’, ‘Standing with You’ and ‘Love on Display’ will all feature on the album.

Guy Sebastian’s ‘T.R.U.T.H.’ national tour:

November, 2021:

Thursday 4 – Newcastle, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 5 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 6 – Gold Coast – Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 10 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Friday 12 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Wednesday 17 – Bendigo, Bendigo Stadium

Friday 19 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Monday 22 – Hobart, Derwent Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 24 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday 26 – Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 30 – Cairns, Cairns Convention Centre

December, 2021:

Wednesday 1 – Townsville, Townsville Entertainment Centre