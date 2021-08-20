Guy Sebastian reveals he’s writing a “musical movie”

Guy Sebastian has revealed he’s writing a “musical movie” after being inspired by a book written by the author of Eat, Pray, Love.

In an interview with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Sebastian revealed he started writing a film during lockdown after reading Elizabeth Gilbert’s Big Magic, which he described as a “bible” for creatives.

“I started writing a movie during this lockdown and it’s a musical movie,” Sebastian explained.

“Who knows what will come from it? I swear to God if I didn’t read that book, I would’ve succumbed to my normal thoughts of: ‘Who do you think you are writing a movie? What do you think you are, Spielberg or something? Crawl back into your hole.’”

“You know those negative thoughts like, ‘It will never be The Greatest Showman’,” he continued, “and then you would give up on the idea but I read that book at the right time and hopefully when you interview me in a little while it will be because I’ve just won a whole bunch of Oscars!”

Sebastian dropped his ninth studio album, ‘T.R.U.T.H.’, in late 2020. Last month, Sebastian expressed his frustration about being used as “a prop for the government” in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s troubled arts rescue funding last year.

Sebastian stood by Morrison last year as he announced the $250million relief package to support the arts sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was criticised for its diminutive size and sluggish rollout, taking months for grants to be dispensed.

“I’m embarrassed that I was used as a prop to push something that to be honest they haven’t done the due diligence on to make sure it’s actually getting to the people that need it,” Sebastian said.

“It was just a box that was ticked.”