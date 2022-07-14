Guy Sebastian talks “painful” legal battle after former manager found guilty of embezzlement

In a new interview, Guy Sebastian has opened up about the court case he underwent as his former manager, Titus Day, was charged with embezzling the singer’s money.

During an interview on KiSS 106.5’s The Kyle And Jackie O Show yesterday (July 13), Sebastian described his relief following the outcome of the trial, which earlier this month found Day guilty of 34 counts of embezzlement amounting to over $600,000 of the singer’s earnings.

Referencing the verdict, Sebastian said Day faced “a pretty significant charge”, before speaking on the “painful” length of the case, which began with Day’s arrest in 2020 and culminated in his two-month trial.

“It was a painful fight,” Sebastian said. “It just went on for so long. I know I’ve said in the past, I’ve just been so confused by it all, because it’s so hard to imagine that it had to get to that place. It didn’t need to.”

After admitting to the personal toll of the case, Sebastian went on to describe its broader implications. The singer said he realised the case was “bigger than [him]”, and hopes it sets a precedent for smaller artists who don’t have the means to take their management or label to court.

“There’s artists that can’t do what I just did. They can’t go through this process. Like indie artists and people who are just living gig by gig. So I just think it’s beyond me a little bit and it’s more about setting a precedent to make sure this doesn’t happen,” Sebastian said.

Elsewhere, Sebastian discussed the reputational cost of the trial and his fears that his status as a public figure would be used as a “weapon” against him. Sebastian also implied that, due to the way the court system works, some of Day’s evidence caught him by surprise.

“The biggest weapon as a public person is they go ‘Oh, if you keep going, I’m going to smash your reputation and I’m going to use my media contacts’, and there’s no control over what they’re telling, the side of the story that they’re spinning to all sorts of people.

“[The defence’s] evidence is provided literally on the spot, so you don’t see any evidence [in advance]. It’s just presented to you on the spot,” Sebastian said.

Day, who will be sentenced in September, will remain on bail after an attempt to have him jailed was dismissed.