Guy Sebastian’s former manager arrested after allegedly defrauding him of over $1million

Guy Sebastian‘s former manager, Titus Day, has been arrested and charged after allegedly defrauding the singer of over $1million.

On Wednesday (July 1), Sydney Morning Herald reported that Day had been charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

“A celebrity manager has been arrested after allegedly defrauding another man of more than $1.15 million over a seven-year period,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement

“On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man.

“Further inquiries revealed a number of frauds allegedly committed between December 2013 and April 2020.”

South Sydney detectives arrested Day at his home in Bondi on Wednesday night.

Sebastian took to social media earlier this morning to give a statement on the arrest, saying “I hope my case can serve as an example to all artists about the importance of transparency and trust between a manager and an artist.”

“I have had an ongoing dispute with Titus for a number of years, and today I am devastated to learn the nature and detail of these charges,” he said.

Advertisement

Sebastian revealed that after a decade, he left Day’s management company in late 2017.

“All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightfully entitled to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating.

“Over these last years, my integrity and my reputation have been questioned, and many untruths have been publicly stated. For me, this has been deeply personal and this period has been the toughest of my life.”

Previously, Day had alleged that Sebastian actually owed him money.

“Guy terminated the management contract after 11-and-a-half years without notice and then refused to pay me commissions on any work that I did, even for events that had been completed. That crippled my business,” he said to Sydney Morning Herald last month.

“All income that is earnt comes to the manager first and then is paid on after commissions are deducted. That’s how management deals work. Any money I am holding from royalties or otherwise is a fraction of what he refused to pay me as commissions for work I did as his manager.”

Day was refused bail and is expected to appear in court today (Thursday July 2).