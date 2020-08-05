Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson announced for remix edition of Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has revealed she is releasing a deluxe edition of her second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’, with a myriad of producers and featured artists, on Friday August 21.
Along with the announcement of the album, titled ‘Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album’, she revealed she’ll be releasing a remix of ‘Physical’ by Mark Ronson featuring Gwen Stefani.
“CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST,” she wrote.
“LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA – PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES.”
Replying to the original tweet, Lipa said, “AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON.”
AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON ❤️
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020
The release of the album will be preceded by the previously-announced Blessed Madonna remix of ‘Levitating’, featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna.
In addition to the remix album, Lipa also revealed to a fan on Twitter there’s a B-Sides album release coming.
When a fan commented saying they needed a ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-Sides album, she responded saying, “don’t worry I got that n then some coming your way. Hold tight i’ve got enough to hold you all the way through till 2022.”
- Read More: Dua Lipa: “If somebody told me not to discuss issues I’m passionate about? I wouldn’t listen”
‘Future Nostalgia’ was released in March this year, with NME giving it a five-star review.
“When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released,” NME said in the review.
“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”