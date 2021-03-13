Gwen Stefani says she isn’t ruling out a No Doubt reunion

Gwen Stefani has discussed the idea of a potential No Doubt reunion.

Speaking in a new interview, the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer said she often thinks about the band coming back together and always reflects on her past tunes when making new music.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she has “no idea what the future holds” for the band she co-founded in the mid-’80s before finding fame in the ’90s, but isn’t ruling out the possibility that they might one day reunite.

“It is a really big deal, and I do [think about it]. I’m reflecting so much on all the music,” she continued. “When you’re writing new music, [you] reflect on everything that you’ve done.

“For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago. I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It’s impossible.”

Yesterday (March 12), Stefani released her first new music of 2021 in the form of sun-kissed single ‘Slow Clap’.

The track, which follows last year’s ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’, is about getting “clapped back to life.”

“It’s kind of this place of, you always go through different phases in your life where you question yourself and you question like, ‘What am I supposed to be doing? Who am I? Do I mean anything? Why am I?'” she told Lowe.

She continued: “It’s also about wanting to just, even though I know I’ve had my 15 minutes of my time, wanting to kind of double dip and just get a little bit more, why not?

“If they’re going to let me, I’m going to take it.”

Meanwhile, Stefani has turned No Doubt‘s ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Spiderwebs’ into country songs for a sketch on US TV.