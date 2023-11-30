Gym Class Heroes’ drummer donates this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree in NYC

Gym Class Heroes’ co-founder and drummer Matt McGinley has donated the tree that is now currently on display in Rockefeller Center, New York City.

The band, who reunited this autumn after a four year break, made headlines this week after McGinley and his wife donated a Christmas tree from their home in Vestal, New York City, to be displayed in the iconic New York location.

The Norway Spruce measures 80 feet high and is 43 feet in diameter according to a report in Finger Lake Times. Rockefeller Center Head Gardener Erik Pauze, who is “always scouting” for potential trees to display saw it a year ago.

The tree weighs 12 tonnes and is said to be 80 to 85 years old. It’s been decorated with over 50,000 multi-coloured lights and will remain on display in New York until January 13.

You can see the tree here:

McGinley recently shared a video of a crew cutting it down ahead of the 91st annual tree lighting which took place yesterday (November 29).

Musician Kelly Clarkson hosted the celebration, with artists including Cher, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer and Darlene Love in attendance.

Ahead of the tree unveiling, Clarkson said: “I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home. And I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree.”

The tree has famously appeared in many Hollywood films over the years, including Home Alone 2, and is widely regarded as the centre point of New York City’s Christmas celebrations.

Meanwhile, Gym Class Heroes have been playing live once again in recent months after four years away.