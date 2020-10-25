H.E.R. backs #EndSARS protests during ‘SNL’ performance

H.E.R. backed the current #EndSARS protests during her appearance on Saturday Night Live last night (October 24).

The movement in Nigeria is calling for an end to police brutality in the country, with SARS referring to a federal unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The unit has been accused of extortion, sexual assault, waterboarding, holding mock executions and more.

After video footage that showed officers believed to be a part of SARS dragging two men from a hotel and shooting them was spread online, the squad was dissolved. Protestors are now fighting for police reform and SARS officers to not be redeployed to other areas of law enforcement.

During her debut live performance of new song ‘Hold On’, H.E.R.’s band all wore black t-shirts emblazoned with “#ENDSARS”. You can watch footage of the performance below now.

The musician is the latest star to speak out in support of the protests, joining the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Cardi B.

Earlier this month (October 11), WizKid led protests in London in support of the movement. “This is just the beginning!!” he tweeted after giving a speech at the march. “We won our fight to #ENDSARS .. now Reform the Nigerian police!! #Endpolice brutality! We deserve good governance.

“Now my people .. you see what our voices did…this is the beginning of a new Nigeria! Nigerian youths!! Know your rights and fight for it ! You deserve it. We all deserve it!!”

Protests in Nigeria have seen violence erupt, with armed forces said to have fired live rounds during a protest at the Lekki Toll Gate. “It is shocking when you see it happen in that place, in such a place, that was the landmark of everything,” Burna Boy later said of the incident.

“The Lekki Toll Gate, that was the most peaceful place to protest, the most peaceful venue in the whole country and then that is the place where (the shootings) happen. It is not something that you can just wrap your head around.”