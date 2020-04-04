H.E.R. has provided her team with money to support them over the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

The Grammy award-winning R&B singer has ensured her entire network is supported financially, as revealed by her backing vocalist Ajanee Hambrick.

“I’ve been gone for a second because My family was directly effected by COVID 19 All of us were infected with the virus,” Hambrick wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week.

“Today This BOSS just blessed her whole team With some COVID 19 funds to help us through the next few months I’m not talking about alil bag for groceries! SHE JUST BLESSED EVERY LAST ONE OF US! THANK YOU sis!”

H.E.R. is one of dozens of artists who has donated money to help those in need during the current climate.

Pink sent $1million to a US emergency healthcare fund after recovering from COVID-19. Elsewhere, Rihanna pledged $5 million in aid including $700k worth of ventilators for Barbados, while Taylor Swift has donated funds to support fans adversely impacted by the pandemic, as well as to a Nashville record shop.

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion have also offered their fans financial assistance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect industries and people’s ability to work.

See NME’s up-to-date list of gig, tour and festival cancellations here.