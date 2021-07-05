H.E.R. says working with the Obamas was a “life-changing” experience

H.E.R. has opened up on working with Barack and Michelle Obama on a new Netflix series, hailing it as a “life-changing” experience.

The singer joined forces with the former US President on We the People, which sees her exploring the importance of educating children through music.

“It was more exciting more than anything, it made me really want to, you know, kill it just because of them being attached and them being a part of it,” H.E.R. said.

“It’s like, wow, you know, I am a part of something that the Obamas [did]. It’s kind of life-changing, you know?”

She added to ET about the project: “Sometimes you think, ‘I’m just a kid,’ or, ‘That’s a job for the adults,’ but the youth is really the beginning of the rest of our lives.

“I would like to believe my generation and younger, we’re going to set the tone for the future and it’s up to us to be informed. I always say, you know, you can’t understand today without understanding yesterday, and so I think kids are going to start being more proactive and not reactive and really take control of our future.

“And we’ll learn from those things that we learned in the past, and make a difference and make a change when they know that they can – that they have the power to – and this project is going to empower people. I mean, it empowered me.”

Last month saw H.E.R release her debut album ‘Back Of My Mind’.