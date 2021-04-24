H.E.R. shares new Chris Brown collaboration and reveals details of new album

H.E.R. has shared a visualiser for her new single featuring Chris Brown, ‘Come Through’.

The new track arrives on the back of H.E.R. winning two Grammys last month, as well as bagging an Oscar nomination for ‘Fight For You’, her Golden Globe-nominated contribution to Judas and the Black Messiah.

The ‘Damage’ singer and Brown toured together during the latter’s ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ tour in 2018, and went on to collaborate on ‘Come Together’ from Brown’s ninth studio album ‘Indigo’ in 2019, which topped the Billboard 200 chart upon its release.

‘Come Through’ marks another R&B slow jam for H.E.R., finding the artist in reflective mood: “I look good even though I feel shitty/ I just got back out this way/ You already got plans for the city.” Watch the video below.

Yesterday (April 23), H.E.R. also revealed details of her new album in a tweet. Album!!!! #BOMM she wrote,” sharing a picture of a notebook with the title ‘Back Of My Mind’ and two track listings. You can see the tweet below:

Last month (March 17), H.E.R. said she plans to go “full throttle” with her ambitions to become an actor.

Alongside her blossoming music career, H.E.R. recently appeared in her debut film role, appearing alongside Jennifer Garner in new comedy Yes Day.

“I’ve been so focused on making music but I think it’s time now for me to go full throttle with acting,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m working on that right now, following my passion for acting.”

Earlier this week (April 20), meanwhile, a sexual assault lawsuit against Brown was dismissed after the singer settled out of court.

In 2018, an unknown woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Brown, alleging that she was raped multiple times by a man named Lowell Grissom Jr. while attending a party at the singer’s home in February 2017.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jane Doe filed a dismissal last week for all parties involved. Pitchfork confirmed the dismissal via documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on April 16.