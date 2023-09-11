Watch H1-KEY, Day6’s Young K perform ‘Rose Blossom’ together

K-pop girl group H1-KEY and Young K have collaborated for a special performance of ‘Rose Blossom’.

During the September 8 episode of late-night South Korean music talk show The Seasons: Long Day, Long Night with AKMU, rookie girl group H1-KEY made a guest appearance to perform their January single ‘Rose Blossom’ with Day6 member singer Young K, who penned the track.

Their performance remained largely true to the original ‘Rose Blossom’, with its instrumental being performed by a live band. However, Young K took over several lines in the song and harmonised with the H1-KEY members during the special performance.

“I’m a rose among the concrete / Until this bleak city is fills up with colour / I’ll keep my head up until the very end / Until they get drunk off my scent and smile,” they sing in the chorus.

Both Young K and H1-KEY have recently released new music, with the former dropping his first solo studio album ‘Letters With Notes’ and its lead single ‘nothing but’ last week.

Meanwhile, the girl group released their second mini-album ‘Seoul Dreaming’ in late-August. The lyrics for its lead single ‘Seoul (Such a Beautiful City)’ were notably also penned by Young K, marking the second time the two acts have collaborated.

In a new interview with NME, H1-KEY discussed the success of ‘Rose Blossom’, with member Riina sharing: “I feel like a lot of people could empathise with its lyrics because they’re also striving hard to achieve their dreams.”

The quartet also opened up about their goal of healing their listeners through music. “Even in the future, I wish to offer comfort and hope to everyone listening to our music,” said the group’s leader Seoi.