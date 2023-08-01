Here’s when H1-KEY will comeback with ‘Seoul Dreaming’

K-pop girl group H1-KEY have announced plans to make their comeback with sophomore mini-album, ‘Seoul Dreaming’.

Today (August 1), the K-pop girl group released a teaser image for their upcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Seoul Dreaming’. The project is set to be released on August 30 at 6pm KST.

‘Seoul Dreaming’ will be H1-KEY’s first comeback since their breakthrough January 2023 single ‘Rose Blossom’, which peaked at Number 14 on South Korean’s Circles Chart.

More information about ‘Seoul Dreaming’, including its title track, tracklist, pre-order details and more, are expected out soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

Two members of H1-KEY – namely Riina and Hwiseo – are currently appearing as contestants on the Mnet reality TV series Queendom Puzzle, hosted by Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon. The show also features K-pop idols from groups such as Cherry Bullet, Purple Kiss, tripleS, Rocket Punch and more.

H1-KEY originally debuted in January 2022 with ‘Athletic Girl’ as a four-member group with the members, Seoi, Riina, Yel and Sitala. However, Sitala would leave the group less than five months later, following controversy over her family’s alleged ties to 2014 Thai political crisis.

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group ITZY have released the music video for ‘Cake’, the title track of their new mini-album ‘Kill My Doubt’. In a new interview with NME, the quartet spoke about the rocky creation process behind their new mini-album abd the hardships that inspired it.