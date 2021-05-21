H3000, featuring Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele, announce self-titled debut album

H3000, the new project of Empire of the Sun‘s Luke Steele and songwriter/producer Jarrad Rogers, have announced their self-titled debut album will arrive on September 17.

To coincide, the duo have shared new single ‘Running’, an expansive synth-pop slow-burner that Steele says is about “taming the tongue and understanding the strength it has.”

“Words are very powerful; they hold poison or peace, hope or heartbreak,” Steele explained in a press release.

‘Running’ drops alongside a 3D-animated video created in gaming platform Unreal Engine by Andrew van der Westhuyzen and Collider, matching the cinematic nature of the track itself. Watch that below:

“‘Running’ is special to me because it was one of the first records Luke and I collaborated on,” Rogers added in a separate statement.

“I still remember getting a rough vocal through from Luke, pressing play, and by the time I’d heard the chorus, I was in such awe that I’d thrown my phone to the other side of the room.”

Steele and Rogers announced their new collaboration back in March, sharing debut single ‘July Heat’. At the time, the pair said the project “seeks to tune the heart to a Year 3000 frequency where profound imagery and a melodic anchor challenge the listener to make a connection.”

Rogers is best known as a behind-the-scenes songwriter for pop stars like Charli XCX and Lana Del Rey, and sometimes goes by the moniker Mstr Rogers.

Last year, Steele’s Empire of the Sun bandmate Nick Littlemore said the pair had done “quite a lot of work” on a forthcoming album. The duo’s last album together was 2016’s ‘Two Vines’.