Hachiku announce debut album ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’, share video for title track

Melbourne’s Hachiku have announced the forthcoming release of their debut album, ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’, and shared a music video for record’s title track.

The band, comprised of Anika Ostendorf, Georgia Smith, Jessie L. Warren and Simon Reynolds, posted the clip to their YouTube channel today (September 16). It was directed by Roxanne Halley and features “exploding papermache hearts” and the outfit playing Twister in “red-yogurt based blood”.

Watch it below:

It’s the first taste from their forthcoming debut album ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’, which is slated for release on November 13 via Courney Barnett and Jen Cloher’s label, Milk! Records.

Earlier this year, Hachiku frontwoman Ostendorf released a covers EP titled ‘99 Dreams’, featuring renditions of Nena’s ‘99 Luftballons’, Sia’s ‘Chandelier’ and The Cranberries 1993 hit, ‘Dreams’.

They were originally shared as part of her ‘Anika Learns Ableton’ series, where she taught herself how to use the DAW program.

“I’m trying to utilise all this free time to expand my musical production vocabulary and learn how to use production software Ableton,” she explained in an Instagram post.

“The challenge to myself is to record one cover a week trying to incorporate some sort of production technique I wouldn’t usually try with my own songs.”

Not long after its release, she also shared a remix of Jen Cloher’s ‘Sensory Memory’, along with a video clip illustrated by Melbourne artist Filthyratbag.

Hachiku’s ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’ tracklist is:

‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’ ‘Busy Being Boring’ ‘You’ll Probably Think This Song Is About You’ ‘Bridging Visa B’ ‘Dreams Of Galapagos’ ‘A Portrait Of The Artist As A Young Woman’ ‘Shark Attack’ ‘Murray’s Lullaby’