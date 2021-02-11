Hachiku announce ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’ tour, share ‘Busy Being Boring’ live video

Hachiku have announced an album tour for their debut record, ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’, set to head through Victoria and New South Wales next month.

The tour – which includes their two album launches at the Brunswick Music Festival – will kick off in Castlemaine on March 7, before heading through Melbourne, Geelong, Beechworth, Kyneton, Wollongong, Sydney, Yass, Canberra, Euro and finishing in Ballarat.

Tickets are on sale now through Hachiku’s website.

To mark the tour announcement, Hachiku have shared a new live video for album track ‘Busy Being Boring’. It’s taken from a full length concert film, entitled Live From The Forest, set to premiere on March 10. The clip features Hachiku’s full band, with guitarist Georgia Smith playing on a satellite TV. Watch it below.

Bandleader Anika Ostendorf spoke about the concert film in a press statement, describing how the pandemic made them opt for a “calming alternative” without the ability to play real gigs.

“Releasing our debut album last November in the middle of a global pandemic meant that for obvious reasons we weren’t able to play a launch show full of sweaty people, soaked in beer, crowd surfing their way through venues,” Ostendorf said.

“Instead we opted for the calming alternative – set up our instruments in a forest and play our songs to the birds, platypus and definitely a couple of snakes.”

The film’s director and longtime collaborator Marcelle Bradbeer said she drew on her skills as a landscape photographer to create Live From The Forest.

“I wanted to incorporate my usual practice & fascination with nature as a landscape photographer – particularly in a time when people are isolated from the natural environment and stuck indoors,” she said.

“In lockdown I had a lot of time to think about humanity’s impact on the world despite every individual being so small, almost insignificant in the grander context.”

Hachiku released their debut album ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’ in November last year.