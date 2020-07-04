Hachiku releases covers EP ’99 Dreams’

Hachiku, aka Anika Ostendorf, has released a new covers EP, entitled ’99 Dreams’.

It compiles her recent recent recent renditions of Nena’s ’99 Luftballons’ and Sia’s ‘Chandelier’, with a new cover: The Cranberries’ 1993 hit ‘Dreams’. Hachiku’s version of ‘Dreams’ takes an ethereal, sparse tact, doubling Ostendorf’s voice.

’99 Dreams’ arrives just in time for Bandcamp’s revenue waiver, which runs until 5pm AEST today. Purchase and stream it below:

Advertisement

<a href="http://hachikumusic.bandcamp.com/album/99-dreams-ep">99 Dreams EP by Hachiku</a>

Ostendorf’s covers were originally shared as part of her ‘Anika Learns Ableton’ series. Upon the release of ‘Chandelier’ in April, she explained the background to her DAW quest.

“I’m trying to utilise all this free time to expand my musical production vocabulary and learn how to use production software Ableton,” Ostendorf wrote on Instagram.

“The challenge to myself is to record one cover a week trying to incorporate some sort of production technique I wouldn’t usually try with my own songs.”

Ostendorf recorded a Zoom workshop for the virtual Leaps and Bounds festival, where she spoke about bedroom recording and shared DIY tips for musicians on a budget. The video is now available in full here, but the artist asks those who watch to donate to refugee and asylum seeker organisation RISE.

Advertisement

Since releasing her eponymous debut EP in 2017, Ostendorf has released a string of singles over the past couple of years. The most recent was last year’s ‘Shark Attack’, a meditation on loss and grieving written after Ostendorf’s family dog received a diagnosis of throat cancer.