Hachiku share new track and music video ‘Bridging Visa B’

Melbourne band Hachiku have released a new single, ‘Bridging Visa B’. The track, released today (October 15), is the second single from their forthcoming debut album ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’.

‘Bridging Visa B’ follows on from the album’s title track, which arrived alongside the album announcement in September.

The track was shared along with an accompanying music video. Previous collaborator Mickey Manson directed the clip.

Watch the clip below:

The Bridging Visa B is an Australian visa that permits foreigners to leave and lawfully return to the country while their substantive visa application is being processed. Hachiku’s Anika Ostendorf – who is German-Australian – explained how the new song criticises the government’s “quite intrusive” visa system.

“For me, it represents the whole frustration of going through the quite intrusive visa application process and all the obnoxious government officials that think they have the right to ask you about your private business,” she said.

“I can’t imagine how dehumanising this whole process must feel like being a refugee or person of colour.”

Ostendorf concluded her statement by condemning the bureaucratic nature of the system.

“I’m lucky I ticked all the right boxes for them, she said. “It’s outraging [sic] to think what power they have over you when you are in a desperate position.”

Hachiku will release ‘I’ll Probably Be Asleep’ on November 13 through Milk!/Remote Control.