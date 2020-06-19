Hachiku shares ’99 Luftballoons’ cover, announces bedroom recording workshop

Melbourne dream-pop artist Hachiku has shared a joyous video for her cover of Nena’s 1983 breakout hit ’99 Luftballoons’.

Watch it below:

It’s the second cover the songwriter has shared as part of her ‘Anika Learns Ableton’ series. Back in April, the Milk! recording artist – real name Anika Ostendorf – delivered her take on ‘Chandelier’ by Sia.

“I’m trying to utilise all this free time to expand my musical production vocabulary and learn how to use production software Ableton,” explained Ostendorf on Instagram.

“The challenge to myself is to record one cover a week trying to incorporate some sort of production technique I wouldn’t usually try with my own songs.”

In addition, Ostendorf has announced she’ll be doing an online Zoom workshop this Saturday (June 20) at 1:40PM AEST as part of the virtual Leaps and Bounds festival. She’ll be covering bedroom recording, sharing “DIY tips on a budget, taking apart some songs + insights into my workflow plug-ins and favourite equipment.”

You can sign up with a virtual ticket here via the Gasometer Hotel website to receive the Zoom link. Access will be free, but Ostendorf is asking participants to donate to refugee and asylum seeker organisation RISE.

Since releasing her eponymous debut EP in 2017, Ostendorf has released a string of singles over the past couple of years. The most recent was last year’s ‘Shark Attack’, a meditation on loss and grieving written after Ostendorf’s family dog received a diagnosis of throat cancer.