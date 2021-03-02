Haiku Hands announce east coast tour dates, share ‘Super Villain’ music video

Haiku Hands will hit the road in April and May, playing shows in each east coast capital city.

The group’s ‘Super Villain’ Tour will kick off in Sydney on April 24, before the band head to Brisbane and Melbourne. Tickets are on sale now, with full details listed below.

Haiku Hands’ tour is named for their track ‘Super Villain’, which appeared on the group’s eponymous 2020 record. Today (March 3), they unveiled the song’s colourful music video, filmed and edited by Lowanna Daoud-opit.

Per a press release, the band called it “an awesome representation of our live show and the community we love and thrive in.” Watch the clip below:

Aside from their headline dates, Haiku Hands are set to feature at Yours and Owls festival in Wollongong this April. They will also appear at Alice Springs’ Wide Open Spaces during the first weekend of May.

Haiku Hands’ self-titled debut album hit shelves and streaming services in September last year. NME gave the record a four-star review upon its release.

“Their self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world,” the review read.

The group followed up their album release by sharing the single ‘Suck My Cherry’ in November.

Haiku Hands’ ‘Super Villain’ Tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 24 — Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

MAY

Friday 7 — Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Saturday 8 — Melbourne, Howler