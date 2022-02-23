Haiku Hands’ Beatrice Lewis debuts Sky City Gold project with ‘The Crown’

Haiku Hands member Beatrice Lewis has premiered her latest musical project, Sky City Gold – a psych-tinged art-rock quartet rounded out by Joel Ma (aka Joelistics), Thomas Mitchell and David Williams – with the release of their debut single, ‘The Crown’.

The track shows a softer side of Lewis’ artistry, retaining the assertive bite of her Haiku Hands singing style, but shone through a lens of laidback indie-pop. Cruisy strummed guitars and woozy synths lead the soundscape, with a punchy and dry beat tying it all together.

It arrives alongside a suitably trippy music video helmed by Richard Clifford, with chopped-up, glitched-out visuals jittering along to the song’s beat. Take a look at that below:

In a press release, the band said: “‘The Crown’ is not a real crown, it is a first class ticket on board Sky City Gold to a Space Age paradise. It is the crown a working class Princess Diana would wear dressed up in leathers at an illegal warehouse party in the ’90s, doing bumps with Blondie yelling ‘fuck colonialism’ while dating a breakdancing Jesus.

“The crown is not a real crown. It is a cult. Hear the song. Be the song. Now you are beginning your journey.”

In welcoming listeners to “the weird, confusing and kaleidoscopic world of Sky City Gold”, Lewis herself added that the track’s accompanying video serves as “an homage to the momentum of falling”, noting: “We fall in life and we get back up again. Eggs, legs and babies, they all fall they all get back up again. This is the way.”

While ‘The Crown’ formally acts as Sky City Gold’s debut single, the project has existed publicly since January, when they quietly released the song ‘Let’s Go’. That one’s more of a punk-inspired cut, driven by dirty, overdriven guitars, scratchy DIY production and punchy vocals.

The band described ‘Let’s Go’ as “the crucial gap of life experience between a priest and a porn star”, boasting that “it’s the distilled sonic radiance of your first accidental orgasm. The char grinned burn mark of a black eye and great story. A place where the spotted gums of psychedelia shade the tricked-out chassis of post punk. ‘Let’s Go’ is the booster shot you need after ‘The Crown’ to keep rioting into the night.”

Sky City Gold will make their live debut in April, supporting Children Collide on their upcoming national tour. They’ll open for the Melbourne indie-rockers at seven shows, playing the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra. They’ll also open for Georgia Maq at her Melbourne Music Week show on Friday May 20.

Meanwhile, Haiku Hands recently dropped an expanded version of their self-titled debut album, flanked by the new songs ‘Conclusions’ and ‘Shoot The Shot’. Alongside its release earlier this month, the group announced a new run of dates for their national ‘We Got Vinyl’ tour, set to kick off in Brisbane next Friday (March 4).