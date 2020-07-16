Haiku Hands announce livestream warehouse show

Haiku Hands will perform a live-streamed show this Sunday (July 19) to celebrate their forthcoming debut album.
The group announced the show today (July 16) via their social media. They will stream simultaneously from their Facebook and via Mad Decent’s Twitch account.
Although the show will be free to watch, Haiku Hands are encouraging viewers to donate to both Black Lives Matter and FreeHer.
The group will be performing from an undisclosed warehouse location in their native Sydney.
The performance follows on from the release of ‘Manbitch,’ their most recent single from April 2020. The group also confirmed another new single with today’s announcement. ‘Fashion Model Art’ will be released on July 30, and features German-American duo Sofi Tukker.
Haiku Hands were recently nominated in the 2020 AIR Independent Music Awards. The group picked up a nomination for their 2019 single ‘Dare You Not To Dance’ in the Best Independent Dance Electronica Or Club Single. Other nominees include Flume, PNAU and Confidence Man.
Today, the group were also announced as part of the 2021 Yours & Owls festival line-up.
Haiku Hands’ ‘Worldwide Warehouse Party’ takes place on Sunday July 19 at 3pm AEST.
To celebrate our forthcoming Album. Join us on Facebook live or @twitch links in bio.