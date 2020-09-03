Haiku Hands’ Mataya releases soulful new single, ‘You’

Blue Mountains artist Mataya released the second single of her solo career today (September 4).

Perhaps best known as a performing member of Haiku Hands, the up-and-coming artist draws on jazz, hip hop and R&B influences in her music outside of the group. She burst onto the scene as a solo artist in 2019 with her single, ’Fine China’.

A2 and PON CHO oversaw production on ‘You’, serving as producer and executive producer respectively. Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

“I wrote ‘You’ years ago in a session with my good friend A2 aka The Brown Wunda,” Mataya told NME Australia in a statement.

“The song is about loving every part of someone, regardless of where they are in life. After three years it feels good to finally let the song out into the world.”

Though Mataya’s career as a solo artist is only beginning, she has already featured on a handful of tracks by established Australian artists. Aside from her work with Haiku Hands, in 2015 her vocals featured on ‘The Buzz’ by fellow Blue Mountains act Hermitude.

Two years later, Mataya leant her vocals to another beloved Aussie track; ‘Sally’ by Thundamentals. Elsewhere, she has appeared on tracks by The Tongue and Omar Musa.

Advertisement

Mataya has also performed at a range of music festivals both locally and abroad, including Splendour In The Grass, Groovin The Moo, Yours and Owls and EDC in Las Vegas.