Haiku Hands return with club-ready breakup anthem ‘Bye Bye’

Riding hot on the heels of a national tour in support of their self-titled album’s deluxe reissue, Haiku Hands have returned with a fiery new single titled ‘Bye Bye’.

Over a heady bed of blistering club beats, siren-esque synths and pulsating bass, the Sydney-via-Melbourne trio deliver a sharp, headstrong ode to ridding one’s self of someone – or something – that brings them no joy.

It’s left intentionally vague for the listener to direct its lyrics to their own subject, but in a statement expounding on the song’s background, Haiku Hands declared that “it’s time to say ‘bye bye’ to the way our world is being led with complete disregard to so many people and our environment”.

Advertisement

‘Bye Bye’ arrives alongside a video, directed by Jasmin Tarasin – who previously helmed the clip for Haiku Hands’ Sofi Tukker-featuring ‘Fashion Model Art’ single – that features the trio dancing and vibing out to the song in a pitch black, rain-soaked setting. Have a look at it below:

On the clip’s creation, Tarasin said: “Haiku Hands creates an environment where talking straight and talking out about what you believe in while you are dancing as hard as you can is an everyday occurrence. I love being wrapped up in their world and creating environments where they can be themselves in the very best way.

“We have so much fun and we play around until we find what feels right. I love ‘Bye Bye’, it’s memorable and makes you feel like stomping and yelling in the rain.”

The new song comes as Haiku Hands’ first to follow the deluxe edition of their eponymous debut, which landed back in February via Spinning Top Records and Mad Decent. It featured the new songs ‘Conclusions’ and ‘Shoot The Shot’, as well as alternate versions of ‘Fashion Model Art’ (sans the Sofi Tukker guest spot) and the Mad Zach-featuring ‘Onset’.

In a four-star review of ‘Haiku Hands’, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote: “Fearless in their desire to break out of any pigeonholes but smart enough to play to their strengths, Haiku Hands’ self-titled debut does good on all that live promise and takes on new challenges as the trio adapt to the world around them.

Advertisement

“Right now, Haiku Hands might not be able to play the chaotic live shows that gave them an international reputation, but their self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world. We all need a bit of that right now.”

While their national ‘We Got Vinyl’ tour is now over, the trio’s upcoming slate of tour dates sports appearances at VIVID Live in Sydney, Tropic Sounds in Townsville, and the Springtime Festival in Surfers Paradise.

Back in January, Haiku Hands were nominated for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen at the 2021 Screen Music Awards, scoring the nod for their collaborative track with Joelistics and Hermitude, ‘Suck My Cherry’ (which appeared in the film Freaky).

Also in February, band member Beatrice Lewis premiered a musical project, Sky City Gold – a psych-tinged art-rock quartet rounded out by Joelistics, Thomas Mitchell and David Williams – with the release of their debut single, ‘The Crown’.