Haiku Hands share music video for ‘Fashion Model Art’

Dance-pop trio Haiku Hands have released the music video for ‘Fashion Model Art’, their latest single which also features New York duo Soki Tukker.

The satirically luxe video clip was filmed in Sydney and directed by Jasmin Tarasin, who said, “It was so inspiring to be able to play and create with these women in collaboration with our combined creative community.”

‘Fashion Model Art’ was released in July and is the latest single to be lifted from their self-titled debut album, out September 10 through Spinning Top/Mad Decent. The track follows on from previous releases ‘Not About You’, ‘Manbitch‘ and ‘Onset’.

In an interview with NME, the band explained how the track was inspired by a real-life experience with the art and fashion world.

“The chorus came to life on the train going home from the Sydney Biennale, which is an international festival of contemporary art. We found enjoyment out of the ridiculousness of the art/fashion world and made up the chant ‘Fashion fashion, model model, art art art’. We chanted this all the way back home,” they said.

“I hope when people are feeling uncomfortable in certain industries they can think of this song and it will remind them that it is all a bit ridiculous and then they can enjoy themselves.”