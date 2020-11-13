Listen to Haiku Hands’ assertive new dancefloor bop, ‘Suck My Cherry’

Haiku Hands have returned with ‘Suck My Cherry’, a song composed for the new Christopher Landon-directed body swap film Freaky.

The dance-pop trio’s latest is a characteristically assertive, high-energy bop, written and produced alongside Joelistics and Hermitude.

It arrives alongside a Jasmin Tarasin-directed video that takes its cues from classic horror films, interspersed with scenes from Freaky. Watch that below:

‘Suck My Cherry’ marks the first time the band have written a track from start to finish over Zoom together.

“With tropical-island filters behind us and from different states and studios, we started with a cheerleader rhythm and got loose on the lyrics,” reads a statement from the group.

“It was also a new experience to write from a brief, one we could get behind as they were saying ‘make it weirder’.”

Haiku Hands released their self-titled debut album back in September. In a four-star review, NME called the record an “unapologetic blast of gleeful rebellion that’s determined to keep the good times rolling”.

“Right now, Haiku Hands might not be able to play the chaotic live shows that gave them an international reputation, but their self-titled debut is a much-needed burst of euphoric joy that’ll make you feel like you can take on the world.”