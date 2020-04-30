HAIM bring out lasers for quarantine performance of ‘I Know Alone’

Haim gave a quarantine performance of their new song ‘I Know Alone’ on US TV last night (April 29), complete with a laser twist.

The band appeared remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from their respective homes in Los Angeles.

Performing via webcam, the three sisters replicated the song on keyboards and drum machines from their living rooms and bedrooms. As the track entered its final stages, the lights went out in each of their bases, replaced by the green, white and red glow of lasers. Watch the performance below now.

‘I Know Alone’ was released yesterday (April 29) and is set to feature on the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’. The record was originally due to be released on April 24 but was delayed after the coronavirus pandemic hit the US.

However, Haim have now announced that the album will arrive on June 26. “Things were changing so quickly that when we were supposed to put out our record, it just didn’t feel like an appropriate time to do so,” Alana Haim told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“Now that it feels like we’ve settled into this weird quarantine new normal life, we really just want to put it out.”

‘Women In Music Pt. III’ will also feature recent releases ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘The Steps’.

Last month, Haim previewed the new album at an intimate gig at Sarge’s Delicatessen in New York. The show was due to the be the first in a tour of delis around the US, however the remaining gigs were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.