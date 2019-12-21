Haim share emotional new ‘Hallelujah’ video featuring Charli XCX, Emma Stone and more

Haim have shared an emotional new video for their song ‘Hallelujah’, which features singalong appearances from their parents, Charli XCX, Emma Stone, Ezra Koenig, Clairo, Childish Gambino and more.

The band originally released ‘Hallelujah’ with a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson last month (November 21), after Alana opened up on social media about how the death of her “best friend” inspired the track.

“It’s a song about family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all,” she tweeted prior to the release. “It’s hard to talk about my verse in the song but I wanted to open up about it so here i go…”

She went on to explain that the track was specifically informed by an experience from “a really dark time” when she was 20 years old. Watch the clip below.

“I woke up on a hazy October morning to find out that my best friend, Sammi Kane Kraft, had passed away in a tragic car accident. It was a loss that changed my life forever.”

The new “thank you version” video sees various fans, family members and a host of famous musicians sharing homemade footage of themselves singing along to the track while embracing friends and loved ones.

Haim also recently recorded a tender cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ (November 22).

The song, recorded as part of the ‘Hanukkah+’ compilation, sees the sisterly trio appear alongside a range of artists including Jack Black, Yo La Tengo and The Flaming Lips.

Produced by Randall Poster, the collection is due for digital release on November 22 via Verve Forecast Records. ‘If It Be Your Will’ first appeared on Leonard Cohen’s 1984 album, ‘Various Positions’.