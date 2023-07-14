Haim reflect on touring with Julian Casablancas in their early years

Haim have recently reflected on their experience with The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas during the early days of their career.

While chatting with NME about the reissue of their 2013 debut album ‘Days Are Gone’ and their upcoming headlining slot at this year’s All Points East Festival, the sister trio – consisting of Danielle, Este and Alana Haim – reflected on touring with Casablancas during his solo stint.

“That was a dream come true to be playing in his band,” said Danielle Haim, who toured with Casablancas from 2009 to 2010.

The sisters went on to share how The Strokes frontman was the first person to take them on tour as Haim. “Julian was the first person to take us on tour. I was 18 which was crazy” said Alana while Danielle added: “She [Alana] was still in High school.”

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, the sisters explained how Este booked Haim to play at one of her university’s events as she was chairing her university’s events committee at the time.

She was able to get the band paid $1000 for their performance which they took and spent on following Casablancas on tour with their dad, Moti Haim, serving as the band’s driver. Every night, before Danielle played in Casablancas’s band, Haim opened the show.

“That was our first tour. We opened for him and I did double duty,” shared Danielle.

Casablancas also gave them a piece of advice when they opened for him during his shows. “Julian told us: disappear, come back in a year with stronger songs and hit the ground running,” Danielle told The Guardian.

She told NME, “Playing with Julian also taught us so much and taught me so much. Getting to play some Strokes songs in the set like ‘Automatic Stop’ I couldn’t believe it. I was up there like I can’t believe this is my life.”

Every night both Alana and Este would cheer their sister on. “We were in the crowd like ‘We can’t believe that’s our sister!’,” shared Este.

In other Haim news, the trio have reissued their debut album in honour of its 10th anniversary.

“We worked our whole lives to put out our first record, So we thought, ‘It’s the 10-year anniversary! Why the fuck not’. We also never shy away from an excuse to celebrate,” said Este. “A decade feels like a milestone. It’s pretty crazy,” Danielle added.

They will also be headlining All Points East (alongside The Strokes) on August 28. You can find any remaining tickets for All Points East here.

Alana told NME: “To play a festival for the people that we love the most, all we want is for everyone to have a good time, to dance and to party. We just want to play every song that they want to hear! They can yell out songs, and we’ll play it. We’re just so excited to play.”