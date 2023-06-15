Haim respond to claims Este is pretending to play bass: “I can’t believe this shit is still happening”

Haim have hit back at claims that Este Haim pretends to play bass live on stage.

Last weekend (June 9), the sister trio performed at New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival, where they played hits like ‘Now I’m In It’ and ‘Summer Girl’.

In a clip posted to NME‘s Instagram of the band performing ‘My Song 5’ from their 2013 debut studio album ‘Days Are Gone‘, one comment read: “Is it just me or is that bassist just acting”.

The band replied: “Lol, I can’t believe this shit is still happening.”

In a longer post shared on Haim’s Instagram Story, they wrote: “I’m so used to seeing this shit on every fucking video of us playing ever.”

“I’m so over it,” they continued. “Don’t ever say we don’t play our own fucking instruments.”

The band have long been outspoken about women in the music industry, their third studio album ‘Women in Music Pt. III‘ being a tongue-in-cheek comment on the idea that women in music could still be seen as a novelty.

In 2018, Haim fired their booking agent after discovering a male band at the same level on the line-up was getting paid 10 times more than what they were.

“I mean… it’s like all these festivals, it shouldn’t even be a question,” Alana told NME in their 2020 Big Read interview. “Why is it even a thing? Book women. Just do it.”

“It really is kind of laughable, right? That it’s even a thing. It’s crazy. I think women make the best rock music,” Este added. “There, I said it!”

Elsewhere, Haim recently spoke out about how “no one wanted to sign them” when they started out.

The band formed in 2007 and at the time were often told that they wouldn’t “make it”.

“The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!’” Alana told Elle UK. “We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said. Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do. You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire.”